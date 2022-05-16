Mommy-to-Be Pranitha Subhash Looks Gorgeous in Yellow at Her Baby Shower, See Pics

Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, Nitin Raju are expecting a baby into their lives as the actress entered her third trimester. The expectant parents recently threw a baby shower where Subhash positively glowed in a traditional yellow and pink sari. The actress took to her Instagram on Monday to post a montage of jaw-dropping photos from the baby shower, also known as a “Seemantha", a ritual commonly practised in South Indian states. Subhash smiled radiantly for the camera while decked in a yellow sari with a pink border, that trailed behind her.

The actor was accessorised with traditional jewellery and went all the way with gorgeous necklaces, bangles and a simple yet beautiful maang. She went for minimal makeup and adorned her hands with mehndi. However, her hair stole the show as it trailed behind her back adorned with an elaborate braid on which a golden hairpiece was attached. She finished off the look with white flowers in her hair.

Around a month ago, Pranitha Subhash announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The adorable pictures showed the couple holding a sonographic image of the developing baby. Sharing the news, she captioned the photos, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us." Pranitha Subhash termed this news as a special gift on her husband’s birthday. Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju have been married since 2021.

In an interview with the Times of India, the actress revealed that she was a little particular about announcing the date of her delivery on her social media. She said, “The family believes a lot in drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details."

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash made her Telugu debut back in 2010 in Baava and last appeared in the 2019 release, NTR: Kathanayakudu alongside Balakrishna.

