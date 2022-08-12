Mona Singh Defends Her Role in Laal Singh Chaddha: 'It's Not Aamir Khan Biopic...'

In Tom Hanks' evergreen film Forrest Gump, the titular character's mother had a crucial role in his life as he would often quote his mother’s teachings during his landmark moments. In the Indian adaptation of the movie, actress Mona Singh plays the role of the mother of Forrest Gump's Indian counterpart, named Laal Singh Chaddha (played by Aamir Khan). It was expected that Mona’s role will be a pivotal element in the movie, and she has not disappointed her fans and critics. Riding high on the positive reviews received by cine lovers for recreating the iconic role of Sally Field, Mona Singh, 40, recently opened up about the concerns people have about the age difference between her and Aamir Khan, who is 57.

Advertisement

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, the actress explained that what people are calling the age difference between her and Aamir is actually the age difference between their characters in the film. She said that people need to realize that her role is that of the character’s mother and not Aamir’s in real life.

She told IndiaToday.in, “There was the whole thing [debate] going on. I didn't want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie. And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan's mother, I am playing Laal's mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie. It is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and I am 40 and playing a mother. That would be wrong. Honestly, it did not once cross my mind that I might be doing the wrong thing. I was so confident and I’m sure that most people would not question the age gap once they watched the film.”

She added that her family is overwhelmed by the praise she has been receiving. She said, “My family is so proud of me. I took my parents and my husband to the screening and they couldn't stop crying, laughing, and cheering. That's what this movie does. The minute you're about to cry, it just makes you laugh. And it rarely happens while watching a movie. I think the last time I felt that emotion was during 3 Idiots.”

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Aamir Khan and Mona Singh's second film after 3 Idiots, which also starred Kareena Kapoor.

Mona is hopeful that her versatility as an actress in the recently-released film will be noticed and she will get diverse roles in the future.

Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, is now running in theatres.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here