Mona Singh on Disappointing Laal Singh Chaddha's Box Office Collection: 'I Don’t Want to Think About...'

Actor Mona Singh has reacted to the low box office collections of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress played Aamir Khan’s mother in the film. Speaking with a leading daily, Mona confessed that she doesn’t understand box office but she has only been receiving good reactions from those who have watched the film and that’s what matters to her.

Laal Singh Chaddha was severely impacted by the calls to boycott the film. The film, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, starred Aamir in the titular role while Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya played crucial roles. The film recorded an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 45.83 crore.

Speaking with Hindustan Times recently, Mona spoke about the box office response to the film. “I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short-term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure, I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time," she said.

Opening up about reuniting with Aamir for the film, Mona added, “He is so down to earth and humble. Though he is a perfectionist, he doesn’t let him intimidate you. He makes you so comfortable around him that you don’t feel working with a star. Of course I was nervous, I had butterflies in my tummy. It’s the best feeling as you feel so alive, wanting to go on set and do something extraordinary. We all were driven by passion so it was a very enriching experience. I learnt and unlearnt so many things. We had great conversations about moviemaking, writing, editing etc. He is very intelligent."

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha has faired well internationally. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan’s directorial has now surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets so far. While Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned $7.47 million in the international market, Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs $7.5 million i.e Rs 59 crore. The two films are followed by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at $5.88 million and The Kashmir Files at $5.7 million.

