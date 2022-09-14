Mona Singh To Raise Voice Against Domestic Violence Through Short Film Ek Chup

Be it in television or films, Mona Singh has carved her niche beautifully in the acting world. She was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and her acting was praised by the critics and audience. The actress was seen in the role of Aamir Khan’s mother. Though the film failed at the box office, Mona’s role was much appreciated. Now, she is all set to star in a short film, which is based on domestic violence. The film is titled Ek Chup.

Mona Singh is busy promoting the film and recently, in an interview with IANS, she talked about the project in detail. Ek Chup is directed by Sonya V. Kapoor. The film is produced by Amrita Mendonza and Sonya V. Kapoor under their banner M5 Entertainment.

Talking about the film, Mona said, “Ek Chup is based on the idiom ‘Ek chup sau sukh’ (stay quiet, earn a hundredfold happiness). You know, as Indians, most mothers tell their daughters to keep quiet and everything will work out. However, women need to stand up for their rights and I think this movie and the script were just absolutely perfect to talk about this topic."

The director of the film Sonya V. Kapoor also talked about the short film and said that it was based on a very important issue, namely, the shadow pandemic of violence against women and domestic abuse during the Covid-19 lockdown days. It was UN Women that first termed it as the ‘shadow pandemic’ - a pandemic within a pandemic concluded Sonya.

Sonya V. Kapoor is a winner of the British Film Fellowship for her documentary Once there was a Purple Butterfly. During the interview, Mona all praises Sonya and said that she is very cool, calm and composed.

Mona Singh rose to fame with the TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in which she was seen as the main lead.

