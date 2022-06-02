Monalisa Grooves To The Punjaabban Song. And, Fans Are Worried About Her Dark Circles

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, in which she is seen dancing with her husband Vikrant Singh. Monalisa and Vikrant are grooving to Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s viral track The Punjaabban song. Jug Jug Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The Punjaabban song is going viral on the web. It has been sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Zahran S Khan, Gippy Grewal, Romy and Abrar-Ul-Haq.

Monalisa has shared the dance video with the caption, “JUG JUGG JEEYO" … Always Enjoy Dancing With You My Vikrant Singh…The Punjaabban Song. Maniesh, You Are As Always Fabulous… All the best." Maniesh Paul replied to Monalisa and commented, “Arey wah balle balle. love you both."

While the dance video is going viral on the web, Monalisa has also left her fans concerned about her dark circles. One commented, “Yeh dark circles kab ho gae mona ke." The dance video has collected 1.7 million views.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Monalisa will be seen in her first web series Dhappa.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viacom 18, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta under Dharma productions. The film is set to release on June 24, 2022.

Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in a film after many years. Neetu Kapoor is also making her Bollywood comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The trailer and songs of the film are getting a lot of praise and applause from the viewers. Jug Jug Jeeyo is a comedy-drama film.

