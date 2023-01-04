Monalisa To Kajal Raghwani, Know The Bhojpuri Film Industry’s Highest-Paid Actresses

Bhojpuri cinema has slowly and steadily garnered a significant fan following among the masses. With the growth in cinema, Bhojpuri actors and actresses have also carved a niche on the national scene. The actresses might not have had the chance to play strong characters on-screen, yet they charge a hefty fee and are earning well. Let’s take a look at some of the Bhojpuri actresses, who are not only the audience’s favourites but are charging a humongous fee for their films.

Kajal Raghwani

Kajal embarked on her career in the film industry with the Gujarati movie, Have Mare Hira Nathi Ghasva, directed by Atul Patel. The film was a hit, and soon Kajal went on to establish herself in the Bhojpuri industry. Her Bhojpuri films like Balamji Love You and Sangharsh are extremely popular with cine goers. Kajal reportedly charges a humongous Rs 20-25 lakh for her films.

Rani Chatterjee

Rani made her debut in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry with the film Munna Pandey Berozgaar, directed by Manish Jain. This movie failed to thrive at the box office. But Rani continued to get good offers, and now she charges Rs 20-25 lakh for each project.

Amrapali Dubey

Initially, Amrapali was not interested in acting and wanted to make a career as a doctor. She couldn’t perform well in academics and decided to pursue acting. The diva has performed key roles in projects like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and Nirahua Hindustani franchise. Amrapali rakes in Rs 25-30 lakh for her projects reportedly.

Monalisa

Antara Biswas, popularly known by her stage name Monalisa, worked with almost all the stalwarts of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry in films like Desh Pradesh and Suhaag. She even made her mark in Bollywood. Monalisa stepped into the Hindi film industry with Blackmail, starring Ajay Devgan and Sunil Shetty. According to sources, she charges Rs 15-20 lakh for films.

Akshara Singh

Akshara has essayed pivotal roles in films like Satyamev Jayate, Satya, Sarkar Raj and Tabadala. She charges Rs 15-20 lakh for every film.

