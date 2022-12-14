Monalisa To Rashami Desai, Divas Who Bid Adieu To Bhojpuri Film Industry

The Bhojpuri film industry has a treasure trove of talent, with new faces making their debut on the big screen every year. While a lot of actors and actresses achieve fame, much of their success or popularity is short-lived. Also, some move to other industries in search of better opportunities. Let’s take a look at some actresses who left the Bhojpuri film or TV industry for any of the aforementioned reasons.

Suprena Singh

Suprena played the role of actor Sanjay Pandey’s sister in the popular rom-com Lahariya Luta Ae Raja Ji. In a short time, she even proved her acting mettle by winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her short film Shrishti-Chakra. But then she suddenly took an exit from the film industry.

Pakkhi Hegde

Pakhi started her journey in the entertainment industry with the television show Main Banungi Miss India directed by Rupesh D Gohil. After marriage, she took a break from films but soon made a promising comeback as well.

Monalisa

Monalisa is hardly seen in any Bhojpuri films now, but she has not given up her acting career. She currently entertains the viewers with her work in the comedy show Fawara Chowk produced by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Rinku Ghosh

Rinku received accolades for her acting prowess in Bhojpuri films like Chhora Ganga Kinare Wala and Aurat Khilona Nahi. She disappeared from the film industry briefly but soon returned with prominent roles in projects like Patra Petika.

Chhavi Pandey

Chhavi rose to cinematic prominence with her role in Bhojpuri film Bidesiya opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua. After this movie, she stopped doing films but earned a name in several Hindi daily soaps.

Seema Singh

Seema remained the talk of the town in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry with her popular dance numbers. However, she faded into oblivion after marriage to colleague Saurav Kumar.

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna’s filmography includes Bhojpuri projects like Hero Varrdiwala and Rowdy Rani. As of now, she works as a content creator on the channel Sambhavna Seth Entertainment after marriage.

Sahar Afsha

Sahar hogged the limelight for her Bhojpuri rom-coms and thrillers like Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3 and Ghatak. But she soon decided to quit showbiz, citing religious reasons.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta is known for her stupendous performances in projects like Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She left the Bhojpuri entertainment industry citing a lack of opportunities. But she made a name for herself in the Hindi TV industry instead.

Rashami Desai

Before embarking on a career and gaining prominence in the Hindi film industry, Rashami had given memorable performances in Bhojpuri movies like Shahar Wali Jaan Mareli and Balma Bada Nadan.

