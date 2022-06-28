Monalisa's Latest Insta Post is About Her Love For Sarees, Fans Are Impressed

From the Bhojpuri film industry to Hindi TV shows, actress Monalisa has proved herself everywhere. The actress is very active on social media and she never fails to amaze her fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

On Monday, the actress shared a carousel post on Instagram. She looked no less than a diva in a mulberry pleated saree. She nailed the entire look with her contrasting white sequined backless blouse. The blouse had the perfect and minimal cut-out detailing at the back and dual string sleeves.

Talking about her hair and makeup, she went with open hair with huge waves. She added minimal diamond pieces of jewellery, which had a choker, and a pair of earrings, and ended up with a ring. She added some glam and played with her makeup look, she went for a purple eye look and a pink glossy lips.

Within just a day, the picture got over 60,000 likes and the comments section was flooded with compliments. One of the fans commented, “Totally awesome and looking soo gorgeous in saree." Another wrote, “Don’t have any compliment for this beauty."

Before this, Mona shared a dance video with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajput. The couple was seen dancing together to the song of Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s viral track. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Always Enjoy Dancing With You My Love @vikrant8235." The dance video has 1.9 million views.

On the work front, Monalisa was seen in her first web series Dhappa which was released on May 24. Along with Mona, the series also stars Jay Bhanushali, Abigail Pande, Krissann Barretto, Vishal Singh, Sanam Johar, Smriti Khanna, Abhishek Kapur, Samridh Bawa, Dishank Arora, Sakshi Sharma, Varun Jain.

