Monalisa's Sizzling Number Muaai Dihala Rajaji Clocks 46 million Views; Fans Still Crazy

Pawan Singh-starrer Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein was released on May 23, 2014, and was a box office success. Rajkumar R. Pandey directed this film and the music was composed by Rajesh Gupta. Muaai Dihala Rajaji, one of the songs from the film, has garnered more than 46 million views on YouTube. Singer Kalpana provided the vocals and Vinay Bihari penned lyrics.

Muaai Dihala Rajaji is a romantic number filmed on Pawan Singh and Monalisa. Even after eight years of release, the audience loves the chartbuster. A user recently wrote that Monalisa is always a foot forward when it comes to seductiveness. Another requested that all songs from the film Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein should be shared again. A user expressed his anguish over the fact that Monalisa films Ziddi Aashiq and Desh Pardesh are not available on Youtube.

Apart from the praise, some users have also expressed criticism of this number. A user wrote that Bhojpuri songs should not encourage obscenity. A second user called Bhojpuri cinema garbage and wrote that absolutely no one watches this content. Besides insulting Bhojpuri films, another user fat-shamed Monalisa and advised her to work on fitness. Users expressed concern over the fact that Bhojpuri music cannot be watched with family.

Advertisement

Anand Mohan Pandey, Seema Singh, Siya Thakur and other actors were also there in this film.

This was not the first time Pawan Singh and Monalisa worked together. They have acted in films like Devra Bada Satawela and the song Sainya Ke Sath Madhaiya Mein. Devra Bada Satawela courted negative reviews from critics but managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Advertisement

The popularity of Sainya Ke Sath Madhaiya Mein can be gauged from the fact that it garnered more than 1 crore views. Devra Bada Satawela was directed by Rajkumar R. Pandey. Its star cast comprised actors like Ravi Kishan, Rani Chatterjee and others. It was bankrolled by Manas Movies International and Sandeep Films.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here