Money Heist Korea: New Look Of Yoo Ji-tae As Professor Out, Doesn't Sport Alvaro Morte's Iconic Beard

A closer look at Yoo Ji-tae’s Professor from Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area has been released and it is unlike Alvaro Morte’s look. In the picture, the Healer star was seen wearing a similar pair of glasses but unlike Alvaro’s Professor from the original Money Heist, who sported stubble, Yoo Ji-tae had a clean-shaven look.

In the picture, Yoo Ji-tae was seen seated on the desk with different types of plans placed around him. The actor appeared deep in thought. The poster was shared by Netflix Korea in Korean and English languages.

Advertisement

The first look of Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor was revealed in the teaser that released earlier this year. The teaser introduced the mastermind governing his plan from a dingy room. Laptops and other devices are spread across the table. As he turned towards the wall next to his workstation, a number of masks appear.

While the iconic Dali mask makes an appearance, the Korean adaptation has included a few other masks as well. The teaser also introduced Kim Yun-jin as the investigating officer Woo Jin, who trying to crack down on what appears to be the Professor’s heist plan. She seems to be filling the shoes of Raquel Murillo.

The tease also gave a look at Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun.

A teaser had also released last month and revealed that Money Heist Korea is set to release on June 24.

Money Heist Korea is an adaptation of Money Heist, formally known as La Casa de Papel. The five-season series revolved around two heists, the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, and was narrated by Tokyo, played by Úrsula Corberó. The most recent season ended in 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.