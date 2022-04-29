Money Heist: Korea Premiere Date Out, Professor Teases 'Greatest Show On Earth' In New Clip; Watch

Finally! Money Heist: Korea has revealed its premiere date and kickstarted the countdown. An adaptation of the hit Spanish series, La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is also set to show a new heist in the country. In the teaser, announcing the premiere date, the Professor (played by Yoo Ji-tae) teases that the series will feature one of the biggest heists yet on the small screen.

“A robber who steals petty cash either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail. But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero. Of all the money heists, we’ll pull off the biggest one yet. The public will watch this greatest show on earth live and they will root for us," he says while the makers give a glimpse at a new mask. The teaser features the gang of robbers coming together, wearing the red uniforms but with the masks on.

The teaser also informs fans that the show is set to release on June 24. Watch the teaser below:

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area has roped in Yoo Ji-tae for the role of the Professor. The actor is best known for his work in projects such as Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost and Mistresses. It was previously revealed that Park Hae-soo will play Berlin, Jun Jong-seo stepped in as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun.

Money Heist, formally known as La Casa de Papel, was a Spanish series that ran for five seasons. The series revolved around two heists, the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, and was narrated by Tokyo, played by Úrsula Corberó. The most recent season ended in 2021.

