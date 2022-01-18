Money Heist Korea Teaser Out: Yoo Ji-tae Debuts As Professor, Park Hae-soo as Berlin; Meet The Full Cast

The teaser of the Korean adaptation of Money Heist has been released. Titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, the Netflix series stars Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor. The actor is best known for his work in projects such as Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost and Mistresses. The teaser begins by introducing the mastermind, who is governing his plan from a dingy room. Laptops and other devices are spread across the table while Yoo Ji-tae’s back faces the camera.

He then turns at the wall featuring a number of masks. While the iconic Dali mask is seen, the Korean adaptation has included a few other masks as well. Yoo Ji-tae takes a step closer to the wall and reaches out for one of the masks. The teaser also introduces Kim Yun-jin as the investigating officer Woo Jin, who trying to crack down on what appears to be the Professor’s heist plan. She seems to be filling the shoes of Raquel Murillo.

The tease also gives a look at Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun.

Watch Money Heist: Korea teaser below:

Money Heist, formally known as La Casa de Papel, was a Spanish series that ran for five seasons. The series revolved around two heists, the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, and was narrated by Tokyo, played by Úrsula Corberó. The most recent season ended in 2021.

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist was announced in 2020. Speaking about the Korean entertainment industry adapting the show, Money Heist creator told Variety, “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people."

