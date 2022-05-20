Money Heist Korea Trailer: South and North Unite For The Biggest Heist In Korea; Watch

Money Heist Korea, formally known as Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, has released a new trailer and it has finally shed more light on the plot of the series. The Korean adaptation borrows the concept of the heist from its original, La Casa de Papel, but adds its own flavour to it.

The new trailer, set in a fictional future, shows Korea on the brink of unification with North and South Korea establishing a Unified Korea Mint and are printing one common currency in an attempt to build a stable joint economy. While this brought a sense of hope for the country’s citizens, the trailer points out that “only the rich got richer," leading to severe inequality.

In an attempt to fight against the unfair world, a team of thieves is brought together — led by the Professor — to orchestrate one of the biggest heists Korea has witnessed. This team of thieves includes Tokyo, an ex-soldier from the North. Their plan only has one hurdle — a joint task force led by South Korean Negotiation specialist, Seon Woojin, and a North Korean agent, Cha Moohyu, epic mind games, and time.

The teaser also gives a good glimpse at the Professor (Yoo ji-tae), Tokyo (Jung Jong-seo), and Berlin (Squid Game star Park Hae-soo). The iconic red jumpsuits return but with a traditional Hahoe mask.

Watch the Money Heist Korea trailer here:

“The themes of a common currency and a mint built in the Joint Security Area (which divides North and South Korea today) are the premise of the series, which adds the Korean flavor and excitement to the original story." said the writer Ryu Yong-jae in a press statement.

Other stars include Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun. Money Heist, formally known as La Casa de Papel, was a Spanish series that ran for five seasons. The series revolved around two heists, the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, and was narrated by Tokyo, played by Úrsula Corberó. The most recent season ended in 2021.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 1 will premiere worldwide on June 24, only on Netflix.

