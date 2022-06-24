Money Heist Korea's Tokyo Jams to BTS' DNA, Mentions ARMYs; Check Their Reaction

The Korean adaptation of the Spanish superhit series Money Heist dropped on Netflix on Friday and it is already garnering rave reviews. Titled Money Heist Korea: Joint Economy Area, the series stars Yoo Ji-tae as The Professor, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, and Kim Yunjin as Inspector Raquel Murillo. Besides its intriguing plot, the series is also trending on Twitter as one of its main characters, Tokyo, is a BTS fan.

In the first episode, Tokyo can be seen jamming to BTS’ superhit track, DNA. She is also heard saying, “Fans of K-pop group BTS, are called ARMY. They have members all over the world." She then says that there are ARMYs in North Korea, too.

This scene has taken Twitteratis by storm. One ARMY wrote, “YALL THEY LITERALLY STARTED THE MONEY HEIST : KOREA WITH TALKING ABOUT BTS AND ARMY WHILE PLAYING DNA 😭😭😭" while another wrote, “The money heist: korea not only starts the first scene with DNA but also this HWAAAAAAA you’re always be famous

@BTS_twt"

It has already been revealed that Money Heist Korea is set in a Korean peninsula on the cusp of unification. The trailers also revealed that each character has a unique background and the Dali mask is being replaced with a different mask. Now, in a press conference, attended by News18.com, Park Hae-soo has revealed that these masks are called Hahoe and they have a special connection with the culture of South Korea.

Speaking at the press conference, the Squid Game actor revealed, “In Spain, the Dali mask was used to send the message of freedom, and in Korea, we used the Hahoe mask from Andong area, and Hahoe mask has some significance to it. It is embodying the criticism of the powerful, and it has the sense of humor in it as well. And when the mask was first brought to me, I actually felt this sense of overwhelming power when the mask is worn by every member of the cast. It has different angles from the center and from the side as well. I mean, the look that the mask is portraying from different angles may seem quite different, so that is something that I was intrigued."

