Monica Dogra Makes Her Relationship With French DJ Official, Says, 'Nazar Na Lag Jaye'

American singer-actress Monica Dogra has once again found love and fans are extremely happy for her. Monica is currently dating French musician Victorien Mulliez. In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about her divorce and her new relationship. Monika shared that she and Victorien Mulliez met through a mutual friend during a concert, adding, “Love is all there is. Nazar na lag jaye."

Monica was all praise for her new boyfriend, mentioning that he is a DJ from France who has toured around the world and performed at several concerts. “Victorien is a fantastic musician and a well-known DJ from France. He has toured around the world and performed at iconic musical concerts. First and foremost, we connect through our spiritual practices and pursuits," she said. Monika also added they connected through their spiritual practices and pursuits.

Speaking to the entertainment portal about her plans for a wedding or engagement, Monica cleared that she is not rushing into things. “We are just a year in and neither of us is focused on anything like that," she shared and further mentioned, “I like to take things at my own pace and never really enjoyed sharing my personal life to the press in my past. But I also feel like just throwing caution to the wind and surrendering control. Letting things be what they are"

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The couple also made their relationship Insta official, as the two often post several snaps and videos of themselves together. Monica, in her post on Victorien’s birthday last month, sent him good wishes. She shared a clip featuring the two of them spending quality time together and bonding over their likes. “Happy birthday Victorien. Faith over fear. Love you," Monika wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, in September this year, Victorien also took to social media, dropped love-filled pictures with Monika and expressed his love for her in a beautiful way. “To love, is to allow the flower to bloom. Sweetly nurture, Oh, so preciously. The planted seed to the emerging sprout. With a dedication of the heart. A soulful devotion. Like the morning dew, Sacrificing itself, Absorbed by the root, To nourish the colorful petals. Blessed to be walking the path with this one. A path of growth, transformation, love and adventures. Thank you for walking with me," he wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here