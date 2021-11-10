Monster: Mohanlal Dons an Intriguing Sikh Look, Toys with Guns

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal treated his fans to a first look poster of his upcoming film titled Monster. The film directed by Vysakh goes on floors today. The veteran star flaunts a new avatar here. Clad in a turban, Mohanlal will feature as Lucky Singh in the film. He sports a grim expression as he gazes into the camera and holds a gun. Mohanlal also has a traditional silver Punjabi kada and a chain around the neck which has the letter ‘L’ as a pendant on. “Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and the movie starts rolling today,” wrote Mohanlal on Instagram.

Mohanlal has been previously directed by Vysakh in the 2016 film Pulimurugan. The action-thriller went on to become the third highest-grossing South Indian film of the year and the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever until 2019.

Antony Perumbavoor, who is backing Monster, is also the producer of Mohanlal’s yet-to-release film Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea. Makers of the epic historical war film have decided to release the film via a direct-ott release through Amazon Prime Video on Christmas this year. The film directed by Priyadarshan has already won three National Awards including Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Nedumudi Venu and Pranav Mohanlal will be seen in other important roles.

After a long wait, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 was released on OTT in February this year. Post-release, producer Antony hinted at the possibility of the film’s sequel in future but no official confirmation has been given yet.

Mohanlal is also busy working on the fantasy adventure film, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, which marks his directorial debut. Up next, he has Aaraattu, Ram12th Man Bro Daddy, L2: Empuraan in the pipeline.

