Month After Theatrical Release, Gopichand's Aaradugula Bullet Now on Amazon Prime

The makers of Aaradugula Bullet have now released the film on Amazon Prime, a month after the Gopichand-starrer premiered in theatres.

Aaradugula Bullet was released in theatres soon after the success of Seetimaarr, but the former failed to get the same response.

The film did not get a positive response from the audience and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. On the OTT platform Amazon Prime, the film is only available in the Telugu language.

According to reports, Aaradugula Bullet was supposed to hit the silver screen in 2015 but was not released due to financial reasons. The makers of the film tried to release the film in between but all attempts went in vain. The film has been produced by Thandra Ramesh under the banner of Jaya Balaji Real Media.

Advertisement

The two-hour-twenty-one-minutes long film has been directed by B Gopal and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Apart from Gopichand, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Abhimanyu Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sandhya Janak, Uttej, Jeeva, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Chalapathi Rao, Ramaprabha, Salim Baig, Surekha Vani, Sana, Madhunandan and Feroz Abbasi have played important roles in the movie.

The shooting of the movie started in 2012. Its title, as well as the director, were also changed. Bhoopathy Pandian was initially directing the movie and it was titled Jagan Mohan IPS. When the makers replaced Pandian with B Gopal due to creative differences, the title was changed to Aaradugula Bullet.

Gopichand is currently working for a comedy film Pukka Commercial. This film is being directed by Maruti and Rashi Khanna will be playing the lead. The film is being produced by Bannivasu. Jacques Bijoy is providing the music for the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.