Monty Norman, The Man Behind the Iconic James Bond Theme Song, Dies at 94; Barbara Broccoli Reacts

Monty Norman, a British composer who wrote the theme tune for the James Bond films, has died. He was 94. A statement posted Monday on Normans official website said: It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness.

Born Monty Noserovitch to Jewish parents in the East End of London in 1928, Norman got his first guitar when he was 16. He performed with big bands and in a variety double act with comedian Benny Hill before writing songs for early British rockers Cliff Richard and Tommy Steele and composing for stage musicals including Make Me an Offer, Expresso Bongo, Songbook and Poppy.

The official Twitter handle of James Bond films shared a moving tribute to Norman by sharing a throwback picture of him alongside a heartfelt note that read: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Monty Norman today. Monty created the iconic anthem to accompany the cinematic entrance of the world’s greatest secret agent, 007, and we are eternally grateful for his contribution to the franchise." The tweet was signed by James Bond film franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Advertisement

Norman was hired by producer Albert Cubby Broccoli to compose a theme for the first James Bond film, Dr. No, released in 1962.

He drew on a piece he had written for a proposed musical adaptation of V.S. Naipauls A House for Mr. Biswas, shifting the key riff from sitar to electric guitar. The result twangy, propulsive, menacing has been used in all 25 Bond thrillers.

Producers hired composer John Barry to rearrange the theme, and Barry was widely assumed to have written it to Norman’s chagrin. Barry, who died in 2011, went on to compose scores for almost a dozen Bond films, including Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice.

Advertisement

Norman went to court to assert his authorship, suing the Sunday Times newspaper for libel over a 1997 article asserting the theme was composed by Barry. He won in 2001 and was awarded 30,000 pounds in damages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.