Moon Knight Ep 4 Review: Marc Spector Ends in Hospital After 'Dying', Big Plot Twist Explained

Episode 3 of Moon Knight ended with Khonshu (voiced by F Murray Abraham) being punished for manipulating the night sky to find the coordinates that can lead them to Ammit’s grave. This makes the Gods capture him in a stone statue. With Khonshu gone, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) disappears and Steven Grant (Isaac) takes the lead. He along with Layla (May Calamawy) has to reach Ammit’s tomb before Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who now has an upper hand as his opponents don’t have the Khonshu’s support anymore.

After the events of the third episode, Layla and Steven narrowly escape Harrow’s disciples as they try to kill them. The latter decides that he will not be giving control to Marc again and Layla too agrees, saying that Marc would have ‘lone-wolfed’ the entire situation. They reach the coordinates, an abandoned site but realise that Harrow beat them.

They enter the chamber to find the tomb and discover the chamber with Horus’s Eye. However, the duo is attacked by mummy-like creatures and Layla is almost on the verge of falling to her death but she escapes again, narrowly. She is confronted by Arthur Harrow who tries to deflect her by telling her about her father’s death. He reveals that Marc Spencer, her husband killed her father.

Meanwhile, Steven, who has now taken control of his body from Marc, finds Alexander the Great’s Tomb and in it lies Ammit’s miniature statue that has her imprisoned. His celebration is interrupted by a now enraged Layla who tells Steven that she wants to speak with Marc. As Marc takes control over the body, she confronts him about his father’s death and he denies killing him. He further revealed that he was killed by his partner who tried to kill him as well along with everyone else present at the excavation site.

He was supposed to die but was saved by Khonshu who then chose him as his avatar. Their confrontation is short-lived as Harrow and his men arrive soon. Marc is ready to fight but is soon shot by him and falls to his death, with Layla watching from behind a pillar.

However, he soon wakes up in a mental hospital and this upcoming revelation changes everything that we have been shown till now. After he falls to his death, the scene is cut to a show on Television, whose main character is revealed to be ‘Steven Grant’. We see that the television show is actually being aired in a mental institute with uncomfortable white walls and doctors and patients clad in white uniforms.

The doctors are Harrow’s disciples and Layla is just another patient. Marc Spector, strapped to his wheelchair, observes everything in disbelief. We find a Moon Knight action figure as well, making us question how reliable our main character has been till now.

Right from the beginning, the series hinted that the lead character himself is not aware of his own actions and what is happening around him. With him suffering from dissociative identity disorder, there was always a possibility that whatever we are witnessing through his eyes, might be a figment of his imagination.

Another shock awaits us as Harrow is revealed to be none other than the psychiatrist treating Marc. He tries to escape Harrow’s chambers and is led to a chamber where he finds (guess who) himself trapped in a sarcophagus. Is it too a fragment of his imagination or something happened after he got shot that is making him believe this altered reality?

The surprise doesn’t end here. Now united with Steven who is no longer sharing a body with him but is his individual self, he tries to escape the institute they are locked up in but comes across none other than the Egyptian goddess Taweret.

At this point, it is uncertain whether Marc is really a psychiatry patient and Moon Knight is his escape or whether Harrow is playing a dirty trick with him. While escaping, Marc and Steven also find a sarcophagus but don’t bother opening it. Now the series, till now have dealt with only the two personalities of our protagonist. The third one, which plays an important part in the comic, Jake Lockley hasn’t made an appearance yet. The ending teased his probable existence in the cinematic universe.

However, this remains the most intriguing episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight so far and the series has complexities hidden that we have not experienced in previous MCU series.

Moon Knight, directed by Mohamed Diab is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

