Moon Knight Stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke Share a Special Message for Indian Fans Ahead of Holi; Watch

Marvel’s latest mini-series, Moon Knight is all set to release on March 30. While the audiences wait eagerly for it, the two leads of the show Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke have a special message for the Indian fans. In a video shared on Instagram, the actors introduce themselves and wish the fans a happy Holi. Then they continue to speak about their show and promise their fans that Moon Knight will bring a brand new world of heroes ad villains. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 30th.

Watch the video here:

Moon Knight is the sixth mini-series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wanda Vision, What If, Loki and Hawkeye. It is a continuation of the films of the MCU franchise.

Last month, the trailer was released to a great response from the viewers. The actor was introduced as Marc Spector who is struggling to embrace his alter superhero ego, Moon Knight.

The trailer of Moon Knight kicks off with Marc struggling with a sleeping disorder and has dissociative identity disorder. “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," Marc confesses, laying in bed, while Kid Cudi’s Day ‘N’ Nite plays in the background, perfectly blending into the narrative.

The trailer then plays out his struggle with his visions. There are glimpses of Moon Knight in places he goes and hears voices in his head. The superhero then crosses paths with antagonist Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, who has a cult following him.

Meanwhile, on the series front, Marvel also released the trailer of Ms Marvel and is likely to introduce She-Hulk in the coming months. On the film front, Marvel Cinematic Universe has already released the trailers of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and also has Thor: Love And Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Black Panther 2, The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the pipeline.

