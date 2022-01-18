Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is MCU's Newest Superhero But He Struggles To Embrace It

Marvel Studios has dropped the trailer of Moon Knight on Tuesdays, starring Oscar Isaac in the lead. The actor is introduced as Marc Spector who is struggling to embrace his alter superhero ego, Moon Knight. The character is the latest superhero addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer of Moon Knight kicks off with Marc struggling with a sleeping disorder and has dissociative identity disorder. “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," Marc confesses, laying in bed, while Kid Cudi’s Day ‘N’ Nite plays in the background, perfectly blending into the narrative.

The trailer then plays out his struggle with his visions. There are glimpses of Moon Knight in places he goes and hears voices in his head. The superhero then crosses paths with antagonist Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawk, who has a cult following him.

Advertisement

“It must be very difficult, the voices in your head… There’s chaos in you," Arthur informs Marc, with snapshots of Marc landing in unexpected scenarios. Marc eventually lands in Egypt, where he appears to finally embrace his alter ego. He is seen brutally beating up someone at the end of the trailer.

Watch the Moon Knight Trailer below:

The trailer also revealed that the show would stream on Disney Plus starting March 30. Marvel Studios also dropped a poster with the Moon Knight holding up a crescent-shaped weapon in his hand. Moon Knight adds up to the already stellar line-up Marvel has announced.

On the series front, Marvel is likely to introduce She-Hulk and Ms Marvel in the coming months. On the film front, Marvel Cinematic Universe has already teased Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio also has Thor: Love And Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Black Panther 2, The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.