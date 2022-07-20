Moradabad Court Issues Warrant Against Amisha Patel in 2017 Cheating Case

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)of Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel. The warrant has been issued instead of repeated summons by the court for Patel. As per the warrant, the Gadar actress has to appear in the Moradabad court on August 20. The court case against Amisha is five years old. The case was registered by an event organisation company, Dream Vision, in 2017.

Pawan Kumar, who runs the event management company Dream Vision, accused Amisha Patel of not refunding Rs 11 lakh. As per the complainant Pawan, Amisha was asked to dance at a wedding to be held in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Amisha Patel asked for the advance sum of Rs.11 lakh to which Pawan agreed. Later on, during the wedding event, Amisha reached Delhi and asked for Rs. 2 lakh more to reach the destination. Pawan Kumar refused to do so. With this refusal, the actress returned without informing.

Pawan Kumar alleged that Amisha has not refunded the amount of Rs. 11 lakh. Apart from Patel, the complainant has registered the case against Suresh Kumar, Rajkumar Goswami, and Ahmed Sharif. The trial against the actress is held under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Charges against the actress range under 120B, 406, 504,420, and 506.

As per the counsel of the complainant, “Summons have been sent to Amisha and her associates on behalf of the court." If Amisha Patel appears on August 20, she has to present valid and concrete grounds for not appearing in court.

This is not the first time Amisha has faced trials. She was in legal trouble for cheque bounce cases. Last year, a Bhopal court issued a bailable warrant against the actress. Moreover, a case of cheating was registered against Amisha Patel and her brother.

The court issued a warrant against both of them and the matter reached the High Court as well. On the work front, she will next be seen in the sequel of the super hit movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

