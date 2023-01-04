'Morally Debased and Ugly': Sajal Ali on Ex-Pak Army Officer’s Honey Trap Claims

Pakistani model-turned-actress Sajal Ali has become the topic of discussion in recent times. Sajal, who delivered a hard-hitting performance in the 2017 thriller-drama Mom, starring the late actress Sridevi, has gotten embroiled in a controversial honey-trapping case. A retired Pakistani military official, Major Adil Raja, has claimed that the Pak military force has been using numerous Pakistani actresses, including Sajal Ali, as a honey trap. He stated that these “top models and actresses" would “fraternise with the former officials and politicians." Sajal, in a cryptic Twitter post, has hit back at the ex-officer by slamming his fabricated allegations.

Adil runs a YouTube channel, named Soldier Speaks. In his extensive Vlog, the retired Pak officer claimed that many models and actresses in the country were involved with the Pak military, leaking confined information to trap politicians. Adil alleged that the women had joined hands with retired Pak General Bajwa and former ISI leader Faiz Hameed.

The officer-turned-YouTuber used only the initials of the actresses, but netizens were quick to dig out the full names. The initials shared by Adil Raja were - MH, MK, KK, and SA, which social media users predicted to be - Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and Sajal Ali.

“It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin," Sajal tweeted, without taking Adil’s name.

Kubra and Mehwish also expressed their discontent at Adil’s claims. In the now-disappeared Instagram stories, both have heavily poured their scorn on the retired Pak officer. Mahira has not reacted to the statements yet.

Adil enjoys more than 3 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. The ex-officer’s video usually has a political agenda. He is also a devoted follower of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sajal has garnered immense popularity with films and TV shows like Yaqeen Ka Safar, Yeh Dil Mera, Sinf-e-Aahan and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai. She was last seen in the British romantic-comedy film What’s Love Got to Do with It?

