'More Action and Drama': Parampara 2 to Start Streaming on Hotstar on This Date

Disney+Hotstar’s hit web series Parampara is gearing up for season 2. Headlined by Jagapathi Babu, Sarathkumar, and Naveen Chandra, the sequel is all set to start streaming on July 21. Ahead of the launch, the makers on Tuesday held a pre-release event in Hyderabad.

The show, billed as a political, revenge, and action thriller, is directed by L. Krishna Vijay and Arigela Vishwanath. Meanwhile, Shobhu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni bankrolled the project. It also has Aakanksha Singh and Naina Ganguly in key roles.

During the pre-release event, director Arigela Vishwanath said that the viewers will witness more action and drama in season 2.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Naveen Chandra expressed his thoughts about the sequel and said, “If the first season was like a veg thali, the second season is a non-veg meal. You will get to see more drama, action, and revenge in season 2."

The actor also urged the audience to watch the first season before jumping on to the sequel of the show.

Meanwhile, actor Ravi Varma stated that he has played a good character in this web series. “What an actor needs is encouragement from his co-actors and I have got such encouragement every time from Naveen Chandra. I enjoyed acting with him." The actor added.

Actress Divi speaking about her character in the upcoming show said that it is going to be special and her character’s significance will only be understood towards the end of the series.

Advertisement

While, Aakanksha Singh thanked Arka Media for giving her this opportunity and said, “I feel fortunate to have got to play Rachana in this series even though I have not done many films in Telugu."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.