'More Fire in Questions': Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 Promo, Release Date Out

Senior Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is popular for his action-packed roles in blockbuster movies. But the actor has not only proven his skills in front of the camera for the films but also as an outstanding host. His popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK was loved by the viewers and it’s returning with another season.

Now the makers have once again surprised the audience by sharing the show’s promo video and confirming the release date. Unstoppable Season 2 will stream from October 14 every Friday on Aha. Recently, Aha Video tweeted the promo clip, which is adventurous and impressive.

The promo is shot in a cowboy style, saying a secret treasure is hidden in the dark sanctuary.

In the last part of the video, Balakrishna comes in a completely new look as soon as he was caught by the sword saying that victory is unstoppable for a warrior who fights with the breath of victory. The caption of the video reads, “More fire in the questions! More dare in games! More satire in fun! More fun for you. Season 2 is streaming from October 14th, every Friday on aha!"

The second season’s guests are eagerly anticipated by the show’s audience. According to the latest report, the show’s first guest is Balayya’s brother-in-law Chandrababu Naidu. Viewers are currently eager to see the kind of questions Balayya will ask his beloved brother-in-law.

Not only Chandrababu Naidu, but many other renowned celebs also are all set to appear on Unstoppable with NBK. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi will also appear on the show. However, no official announcement about the guest list has been made by the makers yet.

Meanwhile, Balayya will next be seen essaying a pivotal role in Anil Ravipudi’s next project, tentatively titled NBK 108. The music for this film is composed by Thaman S, while it is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.

