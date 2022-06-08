'More in Love With You Than Ever Before': R Madhavan's Wedding Anniversary Note to Wife

R Madhavan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry and he has cultivated a huge fan base through some terrific acting and a charming smile. Recently, Madhavan celebrated 23 years of togetherness with his wife Sarita Birje.

To showcase his love and admiration for his wife on their wedding anniversary, Madhavan shared an adorable throwback picture of the couple on his Instagram story. Along with the picture, Madhavan penned a heartwarming note for his wife.

“How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started. Happy anniversary wifey," Madhavan wrote in the Instagram story. The actor also added a bunch of heart and kisses emojis.

Sarita also shared a collage of their then and now pictures on her Instagram. “23 yrs of togetherness. Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love," read Sarita’s caption.

Madhavan and Sarita fell in love with each other and got married before the actor made his debut in films. The couple has a son named Vedant, who was in the news recently after he won the gold medal in the 800m freestyle swimming event.

Madhavan became the national heartthrob after he starred in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein and 3 Idiots. On the work front, R Madhavan is looking forward to the release of his directorial venture, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The film will be released on July 1. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama film based on Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO. Recently, the film was also screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

