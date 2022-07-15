More Information on Yash19 in Another Week, Says Director Narthan

Even before the announcement, KGF star Yash’s 19th film is encircled with a good buzz. In this vein, a new piece of news has found its way online. Film director Narthan revealing about the project tentatively titled Yash19 said, “Rumors are spreading everywhere about Yash’s 19th film. It is getting late to announce his next movie after KGF 2. But in another week, the official information about this will come out and everything will be finalized."

After the immense success of the KGF franchise, all eyes are on the actor’s next film. Moreover, rumours have surfaced that Yash will be acting in the much-awaited pan-India movie Salar. In Prabhas and Prashant Neel’s film, the actor is reported to be playing a guest role. However, no official announcement has been yet made by the makers.

Recently, a few days ago, ahead of Yash19’s announcement, the fans of the Kannada star began a fan fest on Sunday by trending the hashtag ‘Yash Boss’ and ‘Yash 19’ to create hype around the project.

The film is touted to be an actioner and the makers are yet to finalise the title of the film. We also hear that the makers have approached actress Pooja Hegde to be paired opposite Yash in the film. If Pooja agrees to come on board, besides making her Kannada debut, the yet-to-be-titled film will also mark her first project with the KGF star. However, there is no official announcement by the makers so far.

Yash has scaled new heights post the release of the KGF series. And, with no update on the third part of the franchise, the expectations of fans from Yash 19 have levelled up.

Speaking of Narthan, the young filmmaker’s last directorial venture was Mufti. Released in 2017, the film churned out positive responses from the audience and critics.

