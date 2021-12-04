Most Searched Celebrities In India 2021: Allu Arjun And Samantha Rank Among Top 10

The Most searched celebrity in India 2021 list was released, on December 3, by search engine Yahoo. The south film stars Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured among the top 10 in the list. Late television star Siddharth Shukla topped the list followed by Salman Khan. Allu Arjun ranked third among the top 10 most searched celebrities.

Yahoo has released ‘Year in Review 2021′ list for India. The report has revealed the names of the most searched celebrities on the internet in the year 2021. The fourth place went to late Kannada filmstar Puneeth Rajkumar and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away in July, ranked fifth.

Allu Arjun was a part of this list for 2020 as well, whereas for the very first time Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha has made her place among the top 10. Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are ranked first two, followed by Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone among the most searched heroines.

South actress Samantha Prabhu will be seen performing an item number in the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun. The 2 part film is being directed by Sukumar. The first part will be released on December 17 and its lead female is Rashmika Mandanna while Samantha will appear in only one song.

Apart from this film, Samantha will soon be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, the actress has also bagged a project The Arrangement of Love by Downton Abbey. Samantha was last seen in the recent OTT release Family Man 2.

