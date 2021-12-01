'Most Thrilling Moment': Trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's Film Ladki Lights up Burj Khalifa

The trailer of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s ambitious film, Ladki, was played at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai on the evening of November 28. The world’s tallest building showcased the trailer of RGV’s upcoming action film starring Indian martial artist and actor Pooja Bhalekar. RGV has shared a 68-second video of the time when the trailer was being played at Burj Khalifa.

Sharing the video, RGV said this was the “most thrilling moment" of his entire career.

In another tweet, RGV said that he is feeling “very proud" as his film Ladki is the “first Hindi film in history" whose trailer was played on “on the tallest screen in the world."

Actor Pooja Bhalekar also tweeted about the historic event and said, “Walking towards my dream, nothing is impossible."

Earlier this month, the makers had released the trailer of the film on Youtube. In the trailer, Pooja appears to be obsessed with her martial arts goals. While walking on a morally good road, some people harass her unnecessarily. The film will show how she uses her art to bring them to justice.

‘Ladki’ is not the only Indian movie to light up the Burj Khalifa. A few weeks earlier, Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam-language crime thriller ‘Kurup’s trailer and Kiccha Sudeepa’s Kannada-language fantasy action-adventure thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ teaser were also played at the world’s tallest building. However, Ladki is the first Hindi language film whose trailer lit the Burj Khalifa.

The posters of the movie have also claimed that it is “India’s first martial arts film" featuring a woman in the lead. India’s largest digital cinema distribution network UFO will be theatrically releasing the film in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages on December 10.

