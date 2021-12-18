Mother Amrita Singh’s Lessons Changed Her Life, Reveals Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan is presently busy in promotion of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film. Sara remains very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her new and throwback posts. Those who follow Sara know that earlier Sara was fat. However, she made herself slim and fit before starting her Bollywood journey. It was her mother Amrita Singh who showed Sara mirror twice that changed her life.

Sara recently revealed her weight loss journey. In an interview she said that her mother Amrita Singh talked to her about bringing a change in herself. The actress talked about this in a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan. Sara said that when I was very healthy my mother told me that ‘Tuntun’s time is gone, so if you want to become an actress you know’…. Sara said that her mother explained to her that she needs to be healthy but in another way.

“I had to be slim for myself too. I had to reduce weight. It was not a matter of pride but health. That was the time when mother showed me the mirror," revealed Sara.

Sara said that she got another reality check from her mother when Love Aaj Kal failed. “I am your mother and your team is your team. But you make films for the audience. If people do not like your work then you are going wrong," Amrita told Sara. This was the second time when her mother gave her a life changing lesson.

Sara’s upcoming film Atrangi re is based on a cross cultural love triangle. Sara plays the female lead who is in love with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Anand L Rai will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.

