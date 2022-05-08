Mother’s Day 2022: Aamir Khan’s Pictures with Mom Zeenat Hussein and Family Will Make Your Day

Be it on-screen or in real life, Aamir Khan is a man who knows how to respect and exhibit values and emotions. He is truly a family man and is frequently seen sharing his love for them with the audience.

Today, On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Aamir was seen celebrating the day with his Ammi Zeenat Hussein, his sister, Nikhat Khan, and his brother-in-law, Santosh Hegde. A black and white picture of his mother from her younger days evoked a more nostalgic feeling. Here’s the picture of Aamir Khan with his mother, Zeenat Hussein.

And this is how Aamir Khan’s mother looked like when she was young

Aamir also clicked a picture with his mom and with his sister

And finally, a picture with his mother, his sister and his brother-in-law:

Recently, Aamir touched the hearts of millions with the release of his Kahani song from his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and then by launching the very First Podcast of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan’ he has taken the internet by the storm. In the podcast, he also revealed that the song was made at his Panchgani home. He had revealed, that there were times when the team used to go to his and Kiran’s Panchgani house for rehearsals. Speaking about it, Aamir said, “Amitabh (lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya) and Pritam (composer) sat down to make the song. We headed to Panchgani to work on the song. I have a home in Panchgani… Kiran (Rao) and I have a home in Panchgani. So, we head there to work on the song."

Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Rumours have also been doing the rounds that Laal Singh Chaddha will have cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The film is touted as the official adaptation of Forrest Gump.

