Mother’s Day 2022: Chiranjeevi Pays an Emotional Tribute to His Mother, Watch Video

On the occasion of mother’s day, celebrities have flooded social media with adorable pictures and notes for their mothers. Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, too, took to his official Instagram account and other social media platforms on Sunday to post an emotional video of his mother, Anjana Devi. The endearing video went viral as viewers showered their love.

The video featured Chiranjeevi and his two brothers, actors Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu gathering at a table where they had a spread of delicacies for lunch with their mother. The video ended with the actor thanking his mother and wishing all his fans a happy mother’s day as the group of four smiled at the camera. Chiranjeevi penned, “అమ్మలందరికీ అభివందనములు !#happymothersday to All The Mothers of the World."

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS Chiranjeevi Posts Selfie With Mom, Asks Fans to Take Care of Elders During Coronavirus Lockdown

Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for Mother’s day and praises for the actor as they appreciated his efforts and hailed him as their idol. Others chose to comment with strings of hearts and emojis to express their love for their Megastar.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi recently appeared with Acharya next to his son, RRR star Ram Charan. Acharya marked the first time the father and son duo shared screen space.

The Koratala Siva film also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles and was backed by Chiranjeevi’s production house, Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. The Megastar will also be featured in Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie, Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja and backed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films and stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The movie is slated to be released this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.