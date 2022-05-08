Mother’s Day 2022: From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen, Single Mothers of Bollywood

MOTHERS’ DAY 2022: Raising kids as a single parent isn’t an easy task, and when you are constantly in the public eye, it only gets tougher. In the age of social media, celebrities are always under scrutiny for almost every move they make. The fear of being judged and criticised grips them. But some have, time and again, gone against the preconceived notions of society and raised their kids as single mothers. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate these Bollywood queens.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta’s love affair with former West Indies player, Viv Richards, in the 90s, is known to all. Like their relationship, Neena didn’t keep her pregnancy a secret, too, and did not stop working in films. Having featured in numerous acclaimed movies and TV shows in her career, Neena alongside raised her daughter Masaba Gupta who is now an ace fashion designer. Their lives have also been documented on the Netflix show, Masaba Masaba.

Sushmita Sen

Actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen adopted a child and named her Renee, in 2000, when she was just 25. After ten years, she adopted another child, a three-month baby girl, and named her Alisha. Sushmita, a single mother of two, continues to shine on screen like always.

Karisma Kapoor

The 90s superstar, Karisma Kapoor, married to business tycoon Sanjay Kapur, in 2003. Unfortunately, the two parted ways in 2016. The actor is a mother of two – Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor – who raised the two single-handedly since the fallout with Sanjay.

Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi is a former Bollywood actor and a TV show host. She got married to Farhan Ebrahim and had two kids, Omar and Alaya Furniturewalla. The couple, having gotten hitched in 1994, separated in 2003. Since then, Pooja has been raising the kids on her own quite adeptly.

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh is an Indian film actor who was married to Saif Ali Khan. She gave birth to daughter Sara Ali Khan in 1993 and a boy, Ibrahim, in 2001. Unfortunately, the couple got divorced in 2004. Amrita has raised her two kids as a single mother. Sara has grown into a talented actor herself, and Ibrahim has worked as an assistant director for big B-town projects.

