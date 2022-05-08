Mother’s Day 2022: Preity Zinta Shares Pictures of Her Twins Jai and Gia for The First Time, Check It Out

Today is a very special day, because it is International Mother’s Day. The day is to celebrate the most special person in our lives- our mothers. We celebrate her every day, and are thankful for having moms in our lives, this is the day when we strive to make it better for our moms. Not just us, but celebs have also been penning heartwarming notes for their moms. And on this occasion, while thanking her mother, Preity Zinta also shared a glimpse of her twins- Jai and Gia, for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram, Preity shared the priceless picture and wrote, “I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about."

She further continued, “It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves ❤️ Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday 😍 Loads of love n light." See the post here:"

Celebs and fans dropped their comments on the beautiful post. Most commented how cute the picture is. Fans also called it ‘beautiful’ and sent their wishes on Mother’s Day to the actress.

Preity and husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins last November, via surrogacy. The actress took to social media to share the news and wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia. #gratitude#family #twins #ting. Jai and Gia."

