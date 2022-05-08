Mother’s Day 2022: Smriti Irani Recalls Her Mom’s Financial Struggle, Says ‘Ma Never Gave Up’; See Post

Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Smriti Irani has opened up about her journey, from entering beauty paegent to landing the lead role in the serial that made her a household name to joining politics, time and again. However, what her fans and the audience do not know much about is her family and their struggles. Now, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Smriti Irani has posted some priceless pictures with her mother. She also recounted how the family went through financial struggle, but she had never seen her mom struggle and break down.

Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani wrote, “You have never had it easy .. but in all the times when faced with challenges your only response was ‘let’s fight back’ .. there were times when I didn’t know how the next month’s house rent could be afforded but I never saw you panic , never heard you curse our fate."

Advertisement

She further continues, “It is fairly easy today to write this on Instagram but you have been through hell and back and kept smiling through it all .. through all of life’s storms that have been withstood , through all the sleepless nights , through the grime and dirt I knew giving up was not an option coz Ma never gave up , staying down was not an option coz Ma would say get up and get going … so to you Ma and all the mothers out there … thank god everyday is Mother’s Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#happymothersday ❤️❤️" See the post here:

Several celebs and fans reacted to Smriti Irani’s post. Ekta Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, and Aashka Goradia reacted with heart emojis. Actress Charrul Malik wrote, “Such a heart touching note . Stay blessed ❤️Happy Mother’s Day indeed it’s Everyday." One user wrote, “You spoke the heart out on behalf of millions of daughters and sons!! Happy Mother’s Day." Another commented, “Just this ❤️ I want to convey to you and to all, every day is mother’s Day."

Advertisement

Mothers are the most resilient indeed, especially when it comes to protecting their children, isn’t it? Happy Mother’s Day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.