Mother’s Day 2022: These Bollywood Actresses Played Onscreen Mothers at a Young Age

MOTHERS’ DAY 2022: Mother’s Day holds great importance all around the world as we celebrate it every year, on the second Sunday of May. The day is a tribute to all the mothers out there, for the roles that they play in their children’s lives.

We have seen Bollywood signifying the role of a mother in a majority of movies. Bollywood movies have always shown mothers being the protagonists of all the scripts. Be it 2017 film MOM or the classic Karan Arjun, mothers have always made left us stunned with their sheer determination and courage in films like these.

Some actresses broke the stereotype of playing the role of mother after a certain age and nailed the character when they were young. Read about them here:

Nargis Dutt

We all know Nargis for her timeless classic movies and one of them is Mother India. She played the role of a mother who struggles with the upbringing of her children alone. She was just 26 when she did this movie.

Disha Patani

Actress who became an overnight sensation after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, played the role of a mother in Baaghi 2 as Neha. In the film, Disha is seen as a grieving mother who commits suicide due to the unbearable loss of her child. The actress was also 26 when she played Neha onscreen.

Shefali Shah

The actress featured as the mother of Akshay Kumar in Waqt: The Race Against Time. She was 33 when the movie was released and Akshay (who played the role of her son) was 38 at that time.

Rohini Hattangadi

Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 Agneepath was a classic hit. What we rarely know is that Rohini, who played Big B’s mother in the movie, was 35 back then and Amitabh Bachchan was 48.

Deepika Padukone

Bajirao Mastani, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, was a blockbuster. Hats off to Deepika’s acting skills as a mother. She was 29 when this superhit came out.

More young actresses continue to play characters of a mother. While Bollywood has never missed out on highlighting the role of a mom, Netflix also seems to be bringing out more pieces based on moms, like the most recent ‘Mai,’ starring Sakshi Tanwar.

