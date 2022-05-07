Mother’s Day Special: Meet B-Town’s Gorgeous Celebrity Moms

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. Mothers are the best. Period. At every point in our lives, we run to her for advice and tips. Be it a bad hair day or how to make dal, mothers have a solution for everything. And, the same is the case with our beloved celebs too. Be it Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, they are all mummy’s girls.

Now, have a look at some of the most popular B-town moms:

Deepika Padukone’s mom, Ujjala Padukone

Deepika entered the industry as Shanti Priya in the movie Om Shanti Om and took the industry by storm. The superstar credits her mom, Ujjala Padukone, for being able to cope with the hardships fame brought to her. In an interview with First Post, Deepika said, “I have learned a lot from her and I think I won’t be able to do anything without her guidance." Remembering her pre-stardom times, the actress commented, “We were all her priority." She allowed us to pursue our passion and, at the same time, disciplined all of us. "

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s mom, is a veteran actress who needs no introduction. Soni Razdan debuted in Bollywood with the film 36 Chowringhee Lane and most recently appeared in Sardar Ka Grandson in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra

Madhu Chopra may be best known as Priyanka Chopra’s mother, but that hasn’t stopped her from carving out a career for herself. Madhu Chopra was an ENT doctor who worked for the armed services for numerous years after graduating from the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. Madhu Chopra is now the proud owner of a cosmetic surgery studio named Studio Aesthetique. In an interview with the ETimes, Madhu Chopra called her relationship with her daughter a good give and take one, “She looks up to me & knows what I am trying to say." She corrects me when I am wrong, just as I do for her. We find each other’s faults and correct them. That’s the strength of our relationship. "

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother, Vrinda Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother, Vrinda Rai, is one of those B-Town mothers who love to keep a low profile. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares pictures of her mother on her Instagram account.

Katrina Kaif’s mother, Suzanne Turquotte

Though there’s little known about the mother of the superstar, reports suggest that she’s a lawyer by profession. She was seen happily posing at her daughter’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal at the end of last year. Her pictures went viral on the Internet.

Disha Patani’s mother, Padma Patani

Pictures of Disha Patani’s mother, Padma Patani, went viral last year. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty after the actress posted a few images of her mother on Instagram.

