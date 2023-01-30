With back-to-back blockbuster releases, Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is in the best phase of his life. The director just started filming his eagerly anticipated forthcoming production, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Rumour has it that it will be a gangster drama. The teaser of the film was to be released this month but has now been delayed.

Now News18 has learnt that Lokesh Kanagaraj will reveal the details of Thalapathy 67 in the first week of February. The name of Thalapathy 67 with the motion poster is expected to be out any day in the first week of February. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Lokesh had completed the script and that the majority of the film would be shot in Kashmir.

The director shared some intriguing developments on Thalapathy 67 while attending the Michael promotional event, which took place at a college in Coimbatore. Unconfirmed reports claim that Lokesh Kanagaraj has already completed the Thalapathy 67 announcement teaser.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an exciting update on the Thalapathy 67 narrative while speaking with college students. The director responded in the affirmative when the kids enquired whether they would see Thalapathy Vijay in a lover boy role in the movie. The romantic subplot of Thalapathy 67 will be separate, says director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In Thalapathy 67, Sanjay Dutt will play one of the villains for which he will receive a remuneration of Rs 10 crore. According to media reports, Trisha, Gautham Menon, and Mysskin will also be featured in this massive project, which will get a pan-India release.

Apart from The Vijay-starrer, Sanjay Dutt has Baap, which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Sunny Deol.

Read all the Latest Movies News here