Motion Poster of Comedian Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha Crosses 1 Million Views in No Time

The official motion poster of Upadhyaksha, Comedy King Chikkanna’s debut movie as a male lead is out and has generated some good response. The one-minute motion poster showcases colours and comedy. The poster of Upadhyaksha has already crossed one million views on YouTube.

The poster starts with a car painting pictures of Puneeth Rajkumar and various other Kannadina superstars. Then comes the one and only Chikkanna. The comedy king has donned traditional attire and poses like a politician. This poster has generated curiosity among fans who are now asking whether Chikkanna will try a new role of a politician in Upadhyaksha.

Users and subscribers have thronged the comment section. A user wrote, “I am a big fan of chikkana ..His comedy scene removes stress and gives a joyful day", while another commented, “Chikkanna is back with a massive comedy drama. All the best wishes from Karnataka Yash boss Chikkanna." Directed by Anil Kumar, Upadhyaksha will hit the big screen on November 16.

Upadhyaksha is bankrolled by Smitha Umapathi and Nirmala Srinivasa. In June, the crew of the movie held a muhurat ceremony at the famous Banashankari temple in Bengaluru. Producer Smitha Umapathi and Chikkanna’s mother also attended the Muhurat event. At the ceremony, the director said, “We have launched the film at Banashankari temple. This is a comedy movie from the first scene to the climax. It will just make people laugh. In a comedy movie, there will be an emotional moment. There is no doubt it is good entertainment."

Comedy king Chikkanna is excited about this project as a solo hero. The actor revealed that earlier he had the opportunity to act as the male lead in the films like Ajahuli and Adhyaksha but he refused. The comedy king of Sandalwood cinema said that he loved the story of Upadhyaksha and immediately agreed to do the film. Malaika Vasupal is the female protagonist in Upadhyaksha.

