Motion Posters of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna From Farzi Revealed

With the unveiling of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s looks from the upcoming Amazon Original Farzi, Prime Video has created much anticipation among the viewers. Adding to the excitement, the streaming service today dropped a new motion poster revealing the character looks of the lead cast - Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon. Their enigmatic presence and fiery looks surely raise the stakes and it will be exciting to see these actors portraying complex characters, adding layers to the narrative.

Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement where losing is not an option. Along with Raj & DK, Farzi is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

Creator duo Raj and DK had said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th."

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on 10th February 2023 on Prime Video. Created by Raj and DK, the upcoming Amazon Original series is a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller that also features Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

