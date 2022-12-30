Mouni Roy Adds Glitter to Dubai Streets in Bodysuit, Shimmery Skirt; Check Diva's Sexy Pics

Mouni Roy is currently enjoying a holiday in Dubai. Her most recent photos from the streets of Dubai are worth a mention. The actor has time and again called Dubai her second home. After the success of her film Brahmastra and much appreciation for her anti-hero role, she seems to be back to welcome the New Year with her husband Suraj Nambiar there.

She took to social media to share a few pictures from her trip and we are mesmerised by her bold look. The actor wore a grey cut-out bodysuit with a dazzling skirt and ankle boots. Mouni Roy let her outfit speak for itself, accessorising with only a round black sling bag. The actor flaunted her curves while striking some stunning poses on the streets.

Her hair was left loose in some pictures while she tied it up for others. She shared these images on her Instagram handle captioning them, “Dubai nights x" Take a look:

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar, a businessman from the UAE, in a traditional South Indian ceremony at a Goa resort in January this year. The couple met in Dubai.

Mouni Roy was also honoured with a UAE golden visa this year. The visa was presented to the actor by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the presence of Anil Dhanak, the managing director of Kanz Jewels and a UAE businessman.

A number of prominent Indian celebrities have been granted the UAE Golden Visa including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor are among those on the list. Even Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in 2018 with the film Gold. She was last seen as Junoon in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The actor is set to appear in the horror comedy The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt.

