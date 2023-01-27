Home » News » Movies » Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Celebrate First Anniversary By Offering Special Prayer At Temple

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Celebrate First Anniversary By Offering Special Prayer At Temple

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple visited a temple.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 18:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrated first wedding anniversary.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrated first wedding anniversary.

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar tied the knot last year on January 27. Today, the couple completed one year of magical and blissful companionship. Grabbing this opportunity, Mouni dropped some photos of themselves from their visit to a temple. However, it is her efforts of making the special day extra special for Suraj that won the hearts of the internet. The actress wished her husband a ‘happy first’ by mentioning the seven important oaths of the marriage in Sanskrit and promised to “carry on the seven pledges".

Mouni Roy tied the knot with her beau as per Malayali and Bengali traditions last year. Today, the couple visited a temple to seek the blessings of God. Mouni and Suraj twinned in white, as the actress picked a stunning white saree with a golden border, while her husband looked dapper in a white ensemble. The actress flaunts her sindoor and shakha on this occasion and we are literally swooning.

Advertisement

The couple was congratulated by their friends and admirers and the comment section was full of wishes for them. Anchor Maniesh Paul, choreographer Alisha Singh and Rahul Vaidya dropped hearts, while Shamita Shetty wrote, “Happy Anniversary to both of you". Actress and close friend Aashka Goradia wrote, “Together. Forever. Happy happy anniversary." Shraddha Arya wrote, “Happy happy anniversary, guys", while Jannat Zubair commented, “Happy Anniversary favourites". Smriti Khanna to wished the couple and wrote, “Stay blessed", and Harleen Sethi reacted by writing, “Happy anniversary my beautiful. To many more beautiful years together." Fans too wished Mouni and Suraj the best on their special day.

Take a look at the post here-

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The couple had shared another photo with the caption, “Got my heart in a lock (emoji)". The photo shows Suraj Nambiar looking ultra stylish in a black t-shirt and beige pants which he paired with a brown leather jacket. On his lap, Mouni Roy is looking hot and chic. Mouni wore a striped mini-dress with a belt cinching at the waist.

Advertisement

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the blockbuster movie of 2022, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. She is famous for her acting stint in the Ektaa Kapoor TV serial, Naagin.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 27, 2023, 18:49 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 18:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Kalki Koechlin To Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani To Aahana Kumra, These Bollywood Beauties In Racy Bikinis Will Make Jaws Drop

+10PHOTOS

Salman Khan And Family, Maniesh Paul, Jay Bhanushali, Abdu Rozik Among Celebrities At Politician Rahul Kanal's Wedding