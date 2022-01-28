Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's First Wedding Video Captures Couple Enjoying Traditions and Emotions

Actress Mouni Roy married the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar, on Thursday, January 27, in Goa. Due to the pandemic, the couple chose to keep their wedding small and intimate, with only their closest friends and family present, but their wedding maintained its enigmatic, blissful charm. The couple were married in Malayali tradition, with the bride looking breathtaking in a red and white South Indian sari. Suraj Nambiar, on the other hand, looked dapper in a traditional ensemble. Mouni has now shared a beautiful video on Instagram that captures the highlights of their most special time together.

Whether it’s Mouni and Suraj’s ceremonies or their special moments with their near and dear ones, everything about the video will elevate your happiness and make you want to attend the wedding. Mouni wore a conventional white and red saree and was dolled up like a typical South Indian bride, complete with gold bangles, a choker necklace, a maang tika with a headband, a kamarbandh, and real floral hair accessories. In her wedding dress, she was undoubtedly spectacular. Suraj, on the other hand, complimented his new wife perfectly in his brown kurta with dhoti.

Advertisement

In addition, to honour Mouni’s Bengali heritage, the couple chose a Bengali wedding. Mouni is from the West Bengal town of Cooch Behar. Suraj, on the other hand, is a banker and businessman in Dubai who comes from a Jain family in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Mouni Roy first met Suraj Nambiar in Dubai, and they later began dating. They were seen together at parties, despite the fact that they never confirmed their relationship. According to reports, the Brahmastra actress spent the New Year’s Eve of 2021 with Suraj and his family. Later in March, she met Suraj’s parents at the home of her close friend Mandira Bedi, sparking rumours of their impending wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.