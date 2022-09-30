Mouni Roy Calls Working with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra 'Out-Of-Body' Experience: 'He's Just the Best'

Mouni Roy surprised everyone with her menacing portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The actress garnered praises from critics and audiences alike as she shone through brightly in the fantasy-action-adventure film. Not only that, she got the opportunity to share the screen space with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan for which the Naagin star had shot for 6-7 days out of his 9-10 day schedule for his cameo. Mouni deemed the whole experience as ‘magical’.

In an interview with IndiaToday, Mouni expressed her adulation for King Khan and said, “I shot with Shah Rukh Khan for about six to seven days. And what can I say ‘magical’, he’s just the best, so intelligent, so charming and so handsome, inside out. How do I even explain such an out-of-body experience? I was so nervous on day one."

The actress also shared that even though she had practiced her lines prior to the shoot, she slipped up during the rehearsal take. Mouni said, “In television we’re used to memorizing a lot of lines, so I was ready. I prepped properly for the role knowing I was working with Shah Rukh Khan, literally and I was like yes, ‘I’m fully ready!’ I went on set and the first line I had to utter during the rehearsal take, I fumbled. I was so nervous. So, I had to give it my all and I had to give him my 100%. I kept saying ‘how lucky I was to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan Sir, SRK Sir, Nagarjuna Sir, Ranbir and Alia. They are all legendary actors."

Surprisingly, Brahmastra has proved to be one of the rare films in recent times that broke the Box Office dry spell. After getting a boost due to low-ticket pricing that was implemented on Cinema Day, the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna starrer would rake in Rs 220 crore by this weekend. Owing to the film’s success, Ayan Mukerji is looking forward to bringing out the next two installments of the trilogy series as soon as possible.

