Mouni Roy Can't Stop Smiling As She Hugs Her 'Everything' Suraj Nambiar at Their Wedding Function

The wedding festivities of Mouni Roy have begun as the actor celebrated her Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on Wednesday. Mouni is set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. The photos and videos from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony made their way to social media.

Mouni also took to Instagram to share a stunning pic of herself with Suraj from their wedding function. In the pic, Mouni is smiling from ear to ear as she hugs Suraj. The actress looks gorgeous in a red suit, while Suraj looks dashing in a pristine white kurta pyjama.

Mandira Bedi too shared photos with Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar and wrote in the caption, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know." Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Jia Mustafa, Omkar Kapoor, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, and others shared photos from the celebrations.

In one of the videos shared online, the bride-to-be was seen twinning in white with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The lovebirds were seen smiling all through in the viral pictures. Mouni wore a white traditional outfit while Suraj chose a white kurta. One video showed the actress cutely hugging her groom, while in another they were seen sitting in gaint bowls filled with flowers.

After days of speculation, Mouni Roy recently confirmed her impending wedding. The actor, who was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, reacted to the paparazzi when she was congratulated about tying the knot soon. She first tried to dodge the paps, but later said, “thank you".

