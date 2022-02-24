Mouni Roy Feels Grateful, Thankful, and Blessed After Meeting with Sadhguru; See Pic

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is an avid social media user. The actress likes to keep her fans updated with the professional and personal events of her life by sharing pictures and videos. The actress who got married to businessman Suraj Nambair on January 27, on Thursday shared a picture with her husband as the duo met renowned spiritual coach Sadhguru.

The Gold actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with her fans. In the photo, we see Mouni seated on the ground as she rests her head in Sadhguru’s lap, on the other hand, Suraj sits in front of her. The actress looks gorgeous in a red floral print saree, and her husband colour co-ordinated, donning a red kurta. The two are seen smiling as they met the yoga guru.

Taking to the captions, the Made In China actress noted, “Grateful thankful blessed @sadhguru #bliss."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing-platform, Mouni’s celebrity friends from the industry including Remo D’Souza and more than 1 million fans liked the post. Fellow tv actress Aashka Goradia chimed into the comments section and dropped heart-eye emoticons. In the meanwhile, fans too flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons as they showered love on the newlywed couple.

Mouni who loves to be engaged with her fans on social media, keeps on updating intriguing videos and pictures on her wall. Earlier, the actress shared a cute video from her visit to dance reality show, Dance India Dance Little Masters. The actress during her visit as a guest judge, had met a tiny tot who won the hearts of all present on the sets with her dance movies and astute dialogues.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Meet Miss Hawa Hawai! Yeh DID ke stage par sirf apne shaandar moves hi nahi, balki dher saari masti bhi lekar aani waali hain. Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, 12th March se, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf @ZeeTV par.#DanceKeBaap."

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot as per Malayali wedding rituals in the morning of January 27, and tied the knot as per Bengali wedding customs in the evening, same day. Their pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi and mehendi took place a day before in Goa.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential that streamed from September 2020. Next, Mouni is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

