Mouni Roy Finally Breaks Her Silence on Wedding Reports With Beau Suraj Nambiar; Watch

For several weeks, reports were doing the rounds that Mouni Roy will tie the knot with the boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, but the actress hadn’t confirmed anything till now. However, it seems that Mouni finally broke her silence on her wedding rumours. On Monday, January 24, she was clicked by the paparazzi making her way to her car. As she stopped for photographs, the shutterbugs congratulated her on her wedding which is supposed to be on January 27. She thanked them for their wishes not once but twice, confirming for the first time that her wedding reports are true!

Meanwhile, our source had informed us earlier that her wedding will be a two-day ceremony. “The pre-wedding rituals will take place January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white," the source had told News18.com.

The source also added that Mouni’s close friends have been asked to save dates from their schedules for her wedding. “Among the guest list that has been invited, Aashka Goradia has already confirmed her presence. Apart from that, producer Ekta Kapoor who is a close friend of the actor has also agreed to attend the festivities."

However, recent reports suggest that owing to the third wave of the pandemic, the Naagin actress will have to cut down on her dream wedding plans. Mouni has reportedly reduced her guest list and will also ask them to present their RT-PCR reports. Reports also suggest that she might not invite all her industry colleagues and friends on her big day and will have the reception for them later in Mumbai.

