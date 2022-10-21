Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Curves in Stunning Black Corset Dress, See Pics

Mouni Roy is an undisputed style diva and she once again showed us how it’s done. The Bengali beauty keeps on treating her fans with her stunning photoshoot looks, whether- in a stunning saree or sizzling party outfits, she always manages to draw attention and love from her fans. Recently, Mouni posted a series of picture of herself in a sultry avatar on her Instagram handle. The Brahmastra actress was seen posing gracefully for the camera in a black corset dress with a thigh-high slit with curled tresses.

She sealed her look with black pencil heels. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Never not dancing,” with a black heart.

As soon as she posted the pictures, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section and dropped fire and heart emojis. Actress and close friend Mandira Bedi wrote, ''Stunning mon,” with a heart emoji while TV actress Drashti Dhami wrote, ''Wowww,” with fire emojis. On the other hand, co-actor Arjun Bijlani shared a heart emoji.

Mouni also shared a slew of her close-up looks in the same black outfit. For the caption, she wrote, “Why to linger…dance to your heart's desire,” with a black heart emoji.

A day ago, the Naagin fame shared a string of portraits of herself featuring her in a sexy bralette and trousers. “There are no exact guidelines. There are probably no guidelines at all. The only thing I can recommend at any stage is a sense of humor, an ability to see things in their ridiculous and absurd dimensions and to laugh with others and at ourselves. VACLAV HAVEL," Mouni wrote while sharing the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, where she played the antagonistic named Junoon, the queen of darkness. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna played key roles and Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the film. The film cast Mouni in a new light as audiences saw her playing an intense negative character for the first time, and she received widespread acclaim for her performance.

