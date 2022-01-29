Mouni Roy Glams Up In Green Body-fitting Gown At Her And Suraj Nambiar's Post-Wedding Pool Party. See Pics

After their traditional, fairytale wedding ceremonies ended, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar switched on the party mode by hosting a sunny poolside party on Friday. The couple was joined by their closest friends and enjoyed some off time after a two-day wedding schedule. In pictures from the party, Mouni was seen wearing a metallic mermaid-like green gown. She left her hair loose while sporting a couple of bangles.

Her husband Suraj also dressed down for the party. He was seen wearing a tropical-themed shirt with a pair of white pants. The couple was seen posing with friends Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Shetty of the Dance India Dance fame and Mandira Bedi, among other guests.

Mouni looked gorgeous as a bride at both her wedding ceremonies. The Naagin star married the love of her life, Suraj, in two wedding ceremonies. While the couple tied the knot first in a Malayali-style wedding, honouring Suraj’s family, they decked up for a Bengali wedding to exchange their vows as Mouni’s family traditions.

For the Kerala-style wedding, Mouni draped a red and white South Indian sari and sported traditional temple jewellery. Suraj, on the other hand, looked dapper in a traditional ensemble. Mouni slipped into a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Bengali wedding while Suraj donned a cream sherwani.

Following the wedding and pool party, Suraj and Mouni joined their friends for a fun sangeet ceremony on Friday night. Videos and pictures from the ceremony show that the couple had a blast with their friends and also impressed guests with their dancing skills. Mouni was seen dancing on a couple of songs, including Desi Girl with Arjun, Rahul and other friends at the wedding, and joined Suraj to bring the house down with a performance of Rowdy Baby.

