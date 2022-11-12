Mouni Roy Looks Nothing Short Of A Queen In Her Off-White Salwar Suit, See Pics

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy, who was most recently seen in Brahmastra, is one of the most promising and prominent faces of the entertainment industry. She has proved her acting skills in various daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kasturi, and many more. The actress has a huge fan following and is very active on social media. She often surprises her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine to stay connected with them.

Recently, the actress shared a beautiful photo on her official Instagram handle, which is currently going viral on social media. In the photo, Mouni donned a gorgeous off-white salwar suit with golden detailing all over it and looked every inch beautiful. She opted for golden glittery eyes, and orange lip shade and kept her hair open in soft curls. The actress completed her look with a golden mang tika and matching bangles.

As soon as Mouni posted the photo, fans rushed to drop beautiful comments. A fan wrote, “So beautiful". Another user commented, “Sundari". They also showered heart emoticons in the comment box.

Check the pics:

To note, the actress married businessman Suraj Nambiar earlier this year on January 27. They tied the knot in Goa after dating for some time. Their wedding was a grand affair attended by all their close friends and family members. The couple tied the knot in both South Indian and Bengali rituals and is currently enjoying marital bliss.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Along with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shah Rukh Khan, and Dimple Kapadia played the supporting roles.

Up next Moni will be seen in the horror comedy The Virgin Tree next. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role along with Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The movie is directed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev and is written by Vanuksh Arora.

